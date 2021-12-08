KTBA criticizes hiring of ex-FBR officials as FTO

KARACHI: Karachi Tax Bar Association (KTBA) has urged the law ministry to enact rules that may bar retired Federal Board of Revenue officials from being inducted into the Federal Tax Ombudsman.

KTBA expressed its disapproval and condemned the recent comments by the Federal Tax Ombudsman Pakistan (FTO), Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, where he told FBR officials

that he can’t go against them since he was one of them.

Jah has been appointed as the FTO for a period of four years with effect from September 21, 2021. Jah is a BS-21 officer who got premature retirement from the Pakistan Customs Service (PCS).

“It is offensive towards the taxpayers and manifests his nepotism and biased approach in discharge of his official duties,” said Zeeshan Merchant, KTBA president.

Merchant said the reason for establishing the FTO office was to keep the FBR officials’ performance in check and facilitate taxpayers against any malpractices by the taxmen.

“The arbitrary and belligerent statement by the FTO is not only contrary to his oath of Federal Tax Ombudsman Ordinance but also makes him guilty of misconduct that renders him incapable of holding public office anymore.”

“The entire tax fraternity is in a fix over the rude and offensive remarks of Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah and demands his immediate resignation from the office of FTO,” added Merchant.

He urged the President Arif Alvi to remove Jah from his office in exercise of his powers vested in FTO Ordinance, 2000.

“If he is not removed from the office, then a reference against him may be sent to the Supreme Judicial Council under the recourse of Section 5 of

FTO Institutional Reforms Act, 2013 immediately,” he said.

The KTBA president urged the law ministry that rules may be prescribed to desist induction of the retired FBR officials in the office Federal Tax Ombudsman for the sake of transparency and propriety.