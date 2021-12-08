 
Pope cautions over ‘interpretation’ of abuse report

By AFP
December 08, 2021

Aboard the Papal Plane: Pope Francis urged caution on Tuesday in the "interpretation" of a damning report into child sexual abuse by French Catholic clergy, saying a "historical situation" must be viewed in context. A landmark inquiry overseen by an independent commission confirmed in October extensive sexual abuse of minors by priests in France dating from the 1950s to 2020.