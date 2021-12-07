Opposition should have attended meeting on national security: Asad

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar has termed the briefing on National Security in the in-camera meeting of the Parliamentary Committee on National Security good but said the opposition should have attended it instead of boycotting it.
“The National Security advisor has given a very good briefing on National Security that is being prepared,” he said in a brief talk with newsmen after the meeting. He said the quorum was complete and the government wants the parliament to overview the policy of national security which is being drafted. “I feel that the opposition should have come as these things are above politics and it was good opportunity for them,” he said.
