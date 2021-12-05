 
Thousands flee as Mount Semeru erupts

By AFP
December 05, 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesia’s Mount Semeru erupted on Saturday, spewing out a tower of smoke and ash that plunged local communities into darkness and forced thousands of nearby residents to flee.