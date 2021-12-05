 
Sunday December 05, 2021
US school shooter parents plead not guilty

By AFP
December 05, 2021
Washington: The parents of a 15-year-old who shot dead four students at a US high school with a gun bought by his father pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter Saturday, as a Michigan judge set a combined million-dollar bond for their release. James and Jennifer Crumbley, the parents of shooting suspect Ethan Crumbley, were arrested overnight after police tracked them down.