Public service top priority: minister

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal said that public service was the main focus of PTI government; he said this during his meeting with the people of Union Council 97 at his camp office on Friday.

According to a handout the development schemes of the area and public problems were discussed in detail during the meeting. The minister said former rulers had used power as a method of looting instead of public service, he lamented adding that the virus of corruption had shaken the foundations of the economy.

The wealth of the corrupt continued to grow while the poor longed for basic amenities, he maintained. Former rulers snatched the rights of the poor in the name of development while PTI is giving people their rights by spending national resources on development projects, he noted.

“I am striving to resolve people's problems by considering them as my own and I will not sit idle until people's grievances are not resolved”, he emphasised. People thanked the minister for completing the record development work in the area.