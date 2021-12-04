Qureshi attends Chelum of brother-in-law in Jhang

JHANG: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday reached Jhang to attend Chelum of his brother-in-law Iftikhar Bukhari.

He also performed ‘dasrarbandi’ of his nephew Raza Ali Bukhari. The Foreign Minister also met members of different tribes and accepted condolence on the demise of his brother-in-law. He avoided interaction with media. Former federal minister Makhdoom Faisal Saleh Hayat and other political figures also attended the event.