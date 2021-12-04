Equal rights, opportunities for special persons urged

LAHORE: University of Education (UOE) observed the International Day of Persons with Disabilities on its campus here Friday. UOE’s Special Education Department also organised an awareness walk and seminar in connection with the day. Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha presided over the seminar and led the walk. Speaking to the participants, Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said that in any civilised society, people with special abilities were given the due respect and attention so that they could live their lives with self-confidence. There are laws regarding the rights of special persons in the country, but they need to be implemented in true letter and spirit. Dr Pasha said that these people had no shortage of abilities but due to lack of opportunities they become a burden to the society, family and themselves.