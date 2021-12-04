Yasmin reviews steps for Universal Health Insurance

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid reviewed arrangements for Universal Health Insurance in Punjab at a meeting at the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Friday.

Present in the meeting were Secretary Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department Ahmed Javed Qazi, Special Secretary Ajmal Bhatti, Additional Secretary Dr Asif Tufail, Additional Secretary Dr Salman Shahid and other officials.

The minister said, "Universal health coverage will be a great gift by Prime Minister Imran Khan for the people of Punjab. The preparations for the provision of the Sehat card are in final stage. Initially, the prime minister shall start the distribution of cards in Lahore and Rawalpindi. From January 1, the facility shall be scaled up to entire Punjab. Increasing number of hospitals is being empanelled. All families of Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan Divisions are using the facility. The government is spending Rs330 billion on the project."

Balochistan chief economist: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch had a meeting with Balochistan chief economist Ghous Bakhsh Murri along with his delegation here Friday. Ahmar Khan from Health Information and Service Delivery unit (HISDU) briefed in detail about the working mechanism of the department.

Chief economist along with his delegation visited HISDU to understand the work flow. Appreciating the existing system he said, "During COVID-19 Pandemic HISDU played a vital role in data gathering regarding the number of patients and vaccination provided to the people and in other policy-making decisions". This system is also assisting in human resource management, job allotment and other official tasks, whereas more interventions would benefit service delivery in Health Sector.

Ghous Murri while expressing his views said, the P&SHD was working effectively by involving digital solutions. He applauded the efforts of P&SHD Secy especially during pandemic.