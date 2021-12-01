Greenshirts thump US 18-2

ISLAMABAD: Captain Rana Waheed and Abu Zar scored hat-tricks as Pakistan overwhelmed USA 18-2 in the 9th to 16th position playoff match of the Junior World Cup in the Indian city of Bhubaneswar.
Following a lackluster start Pakistan went on a goal-scoring spree against the minnows of the game.
Rana Waheed scored four goals including an spectacular one that saw him doging four defenders. Abu Zar netted three. Umair Sattar, Roman Khan, Hammad Anjum, Mohibullah, Mohsin Hassan, Abdul Manan, Moin Shakeel and Abdul Rehman scored one goal each.
Abdullah Ishtiaq made his international debut as a goalkeeper.
Pakistan will now play South Africa next in 9th to 12th position playoffs on December 2.
The Junior World Cup quarter-finals will be staged on Wednesday (today).
