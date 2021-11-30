E-filing, office automation system launched in south Punjab Secretariat

MULTAN: The South Punjab Civil Secretariat is adopting e-filing and shifting the whole system on digital network instead of paperwork in the secretariat. According to officials, the secretariat is establishing an example of the first digital civil secretariat in the country.

In this regard the task of turning the secretariat towards digital has been assigned to south Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ateel Saqib, who is developing Information Computer Technology based digital networking in all the departments for future office work.

The south Punjab Agriculture Department was selected for a pilot project of e-filing where a fully ICT loaded automation system was launched on Monday.

Taking a giant step towards digitalisation of the office system in South Punjab Secretariat, an e-filing and office automation system (eFOAS) has been launched in the Agriculture Department as a pilot project, the officials of the secretariat maintained. South Punjab Additional Chief Secretary Saqib Zafar said the eFOAS has been launched as a pilot project successfully headed by south Punjab Agriculture Secretary Ateel Saqib.