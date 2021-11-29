‘Robber’ killed in encounter

LAHORE: An alleged robber in police custody was killed during an alleged encounter in the Manawan police area here on Sunday.

The victim was identified as Riaz. A CIA police team was on its way to arrest accomplices of the accused on his indication when some armed men intercepted the police vehicle and opened fire to rescue Riaz. However, Riaz came under the firing range of his accomplices and died on the spot while the police team managed to save their lives. He was arrested by the police in connection with a robbery in Haier police area. Police shifted the body to morgue.

Meanwhile, three citizens including a woman were shot and wounded by three robbers on resistance in Sundar police area here on Sunday. Three armed robbers stormed into the house of one Jameel in Sundar area and made the inmates hostage. The inmates offered resistance upon which the robbers wounded them who were later identified as Aleem, 29, Naseem, 45, and Maqsooda Bibi, 45. They were admitted to a local hospital.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 993 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, 10 people died, whereas 1,033 were injured. Out of this, 618 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 416 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.