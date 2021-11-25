Three hurt in explosion in water tank at Clifton school

Three people were injured in an explosion that took place on Wednesday at an underground water tank of a private school in Karachi’s upscale Clifton locality.
According to police, the private school where the blast took place was located in Clifton Block 1 within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. Fear gripped the surroundings as the explosion took place with a loud bang. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the school and rushed the injured persons, including Abdul Hafeez and Rasool Khan, to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.
Experts from the bomb disposal squad also reached the property to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. In their initial report, they ruled out the possibility of any terror activity behind the incident and stated that the blast was apparently caused by accumulation of explosive gases in the underground tank.
Four people were wounded in firing incidents in the city on Wednesday. According to Samanabad police, two suspects...
The participants at a workshop have urged the Sindh government to give priority to the youth development in the...
To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence -- an international campaign that runs from 25 November...
A teaching licence can help certify that a teacher has the skills and knowledge needed for effective classroom...
Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has said that between 2013 and 2018, the neonatal mortality...
The Sindh Assembly on Wednesday witnessed an unruly situation due to the leader of the opposition, Haleem Adil Sheikh,...