Three hurt in explosion in water tank at Clifton school

Three people were injured in an explosion that took place on Wednesday at an underground water tank of a private school in Karachi’s upscale Clifton locality.

According to police, the private school where the blast took place was located in Clifton Block 1 within the limits of the Boat Basin police station. Fear gripped the surroundings as the explosion took place with a loud bang. Upon receiving the information, police and rescuers reached the school and rushed the injured persons, including Abdul Hafeez and Rasool Khan, to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre.

Experts from the bomb disposal squad also reached the property to ascertain the actual cause of the explosion. In their initial report, they ruled out the possibility of any terror activity behind the incident and stated that the blast was apparently caused by accumulation of explosive gases in the underground tank.