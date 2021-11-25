KU holds conference today to mark 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence

To mark the 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence -- an international campaign that runs from 25 November through 10 December every year -- the Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies (CEWS), University of Karachi, will hold a one-day conference titled ‘understanding violence against women in Pakistan-causes and trends’ on Thursday (today).

The conference is being held in collaboration with the UN Women and Karachi University’s Office of Research Innovation and Commercialisation (ORIC) at the varsity’s Arts and Social Sciences auditorium.

Vice Chancellor KU Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi will chair the conference and Pakistan Institute of International Affairs Chairperson and President of the Board Governors of Aurat Foundation, Dr Masuma Hasan, will deliver the keynote address at the conference.

Jacqui Ketunuti, the Deputy Country Representative United Nations Women Pakistan, will highlight the objectives of the campaign, Shahla Qureshi, the first woman superintendent police of Karachi, will give an overview of violence against women while Professor Zainab Zadeh, Professional Scientist Head of Division, Child and Adolescents Mental Health will talk about trends of abuse and psychological wellbeing of women in prison.

Aurat Foundation Resident Director Mehnaz Rehman Lt Col Rana Atif from the Department of Criminology, Karachi University, will also talk about the issue of gender-based violence. The Centre of Excellence for Women’s Studies will also hold a poster exhibition to draw attention to the issue of violence against women.