Nation stands united with security forces: Punjab governor

LAHORE: Newly appointed Punjab Rangers DG Major General Syed Asif Hussain on Tuesday called on Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar at Governor’s House.

The governor said that Pakistan has the best armed and security forces in the world which are capable of giving a befitting answer to the enemy on every front. The defence of Pakistan is in strong hands. Rangers’ officers and jawans are the pride of the nation, he said.

He congratulated the DG on taking charge, expressed good wishes and appreciated the services of rangers for eradication of terrorism and establishment of peace in Punjab. Ch Sarwar said that the sacrifices rendered by Pakistan Army, security forces as well as the nation for peace are unprecedented.

The whole nation stands united with the security forces. Anti-state elements are conspiring to destabilise Pakistan but we all have to unite to defeat them. Performance of Rangers in Punjab is exemplary and commendable, he said. The governor said the present government is taking practical steps to strengthen the institutions.

Political and religious parties should put national interest ahead of personal and political ones and it is the responsibility of every patriot Pakistani to keep national interests supreme, he added.