Soldier Bazaar shop damaged in 7th fire in 10 days

A fire erupted at a shop in the Soldier Bazaar neighbourhood of Karachi on Sunday morning. Firefighters rushed to the scene and extinguished the blaze, and the cooling process was under way until the filing of this report.

This is for the first time that seven fire incidents have happened in a row in the city within a span of 10 days, with many starting to speculate about a conspiracy and calling for a proper investigation.

On Saturday two fire incidents had created panic in the city. Dozens of huts had caught fire near the Teen Hatti Bridge. Three fire engines, rescue teams and contingents of law enforcement agencies had rushed to the scene to extinguish the fire.

Another blaze had broken out in a petrol tanker at the Saddar parking plaza. While the rescue teams were extinguishing the fire, both sides of the road had been blocked for the operation. On Wednesday a fire had engulfed a multi-storey building of the Victoria Shopping Centre near the Zainab Market. Garments and other articles worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes in the blaze that erupted on the fifth floor of the shopping centre.