Three people killed in two different accidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including a bank manager, were killed in two different road accidents in Larkana and Nooriabad. Reports said a speeding car overturned on the Larkana-Khairpur Road in which a bank manager, identified as Allah Bakhsh Sheikh, was killed and three others injured. In another incident, a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley on National Highway near Nooriabad, in which truck driver Naveed and assistant driver Perveez were killed, while two others, identified as Shafiq and Rizwan, injured.
Karachi: TPL Trakker - the most advanced IoT Company in Pakistan has partnered with a leading global bank operating in...
SUKKUR: A cop who was critically injured on Sunday’s attack on a police mobile in Shikarpur, succumbed to his wounds...
SUKKUR: The parents and relatives of a slain woman have refused to resolve the issue of their daughter’s murder...
SUKKUR: Complying with the order of the District and Session Court, Naushahro Feroze, the police on Wednesday ...
KASUR: The younger brother of IG Balochistan Rai Muhammad Tahir, Rai Muhammad Yousuf, Advocate, passed away on...
KARACHI: Sindh’s Information and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani on Wednesday said that all possible steps should be...