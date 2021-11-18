Three people killed in two different accidents

SUKKUR: Three people, including a bank manager, were killed in two different road accidents in Larkana and Nooriabad. Reports said a speeding car overturned on the Larkana-Khairpur Road in which a bank manager, identified as Allah Bakhsh Sheikh, was killed and three others injured. In another incident, a speeding truck collided with a tractor trolley on National Highway near Nooriabad, in which truck driver Naveed and assistant driver Perveez were killed, while two others, identified as Shafiq and Rizwan, injured.