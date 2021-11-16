FBR to combat money laundering

KARACHI: Mohammad Iqbal, director general, Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPs) on Monday said the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) would continue monitoring DNFBPs so money generated from crimes does not get stashed in real estate, precious metals, and stones.
He said the FBR as the anti-money laundering/combating the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) regulatory authority would continue supervising and facilitating DNFBPs for AML/CFT compliance. The FBR in collaboration with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) organised capacity building training sessions on AML/CFT compliance in Lahore.
