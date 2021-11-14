Data Darbar Hospital to function round the clock, says Dr Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE: Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid visited Data Darbar hospital here on Saturday. The minister visited different sections of the hospital. MS Dr Hameed apprised the minister of problems faced by the hospital team. In her speech, Dr Yasmin Rashid said, "Data Darbar Hospital is 125-bedded facility.”

The Health Department shall facilitate in improvement of services. The government will sign an agreement with Auqaf Department to improve the hospital. Today's meeting shall be productive. Health Department has hired over 46,000 doctors, nurses and paramedical staff and another 10,000 hiring is in process. Interest-free loans are being given to doctors through Punjab Health Foundation, the minister said. The government provides a budget of 1.5 billion rupees for interest-free loans for doctors. We are signatory to the SDGs under which we have to improve Mother and Child Health indicators. Eight state of the art mother and child hospitals are being set up in Punjab. Overall 11 new hospitals are being developed. A 650 bedded Mother and Child block shall be complete by May 2022 at Ganga Ram Hospital. Data Darbar hospital shall be made functional 24 hours. Record promotions have been made in the department and doctors at Data Darbar hospital shall be promoted as well, she said.

The government will provide best quality services to people. Under leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan all 29.3 million families of Punjab shall be provided Health Insurance. This programme stands testimony to the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. Sehat Sahulat card holders can avail insurance cover of up to Rs1 million. They can get free treatment of diabetes, stents, dialysis, delivery, accidents, cancer, surgery and chemotherapy, the minister said.

The government is spending Rs332 billion on Sahulat card programme. No past government thought of a programme for welfare of common man. In all countries including USA people pay for insurance whereas Pakistan government is providing this free of cost. So far 8.5 million families below the poverty line have received the cards. Health is basic right of every citizen. For low and middle income families illness causes financial distress. The government has spent Rs14 billion on Corona pandemic. The government is managing a large vaccination campaign. Our political workers helped us vaccinate more than 350,000 people in NA 125. Prime Minister Imran Khan shall provide Kissan Cards and Ehsas Cards very soon. I assure my support for improvement in Data Darbar Hospital, the minister said.

Auqaf Secretary Nabeel Javed thanked the health minister for the support and in his speech appreciated the contribution of Dr Yasmin Rashid. Mian Hamid Mahmood, Chairman Abdul Ghafoor Pappu, Rana Nasim, Haji Farid, Malik Kamran and others were present.