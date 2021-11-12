Online applications for admission to MBBS, BDS start today

LAHORE:Online applications for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes in the government medical and dental colleges of Punjab will be received from today (Friday). The University of Health Sciences (UHS) will receive the applications from eligible candidates through the Bank of Punjab's application portal.

In this regard, an agreement document was signed between the UHS and the Bank of Punjab on Thursday. UHS VC Prof Javed Akram and Bank of Punjab acting President Farid Ahmad Khan signed the agreement. In a media briefing on the occasion, Prof Javed Akram said that the last date for submission of online applications for admission to MBBS and BDS programmes was November 22. "Eligible candidates can submit online applications by visiting www.bop.com.pk/UHS-2021/Login.aspx", he informed. He said there were 3,376 MBBS seats in 16 government medical colleges and 240 BDS seats in three dental colleges in the province. The UHS VC said that merit would include 10pc marks of matriculation, 40pc marks of intermediate and 50pc marks of MDCAT. Only the marks of science subjects obtained in intermediate examination would be used for the calculation of merit. Prof Javed Akram said at least 65pc marks each in intermediate exam and MDCAT would be required to be eligible to apply for admission. Candidates appearing for HSSC Special Examination and A Level November 2021 Series Examination would also be able to apply. He said that the procedure and conditions for admission of the candidates with delayed results were laid down in the prospectus. The UHS VC added that as per the directions of Pakistan Medical Commission, merit list ofcandidates would be displayed on December 10 while college-wise selection lists would continue till January 10, 2022. After including the candidates with delayed results, the final selection list would be displayed on February 10 and classes would start from February 14.

He said that the fee for admission application was Rs 1,000 which could be deposited to any branch of the Bank of Punjab as per the prescribed procedure. Prof Javed Akram clarified that the candidates in their application must give their preference for all the colleges according to the categories of seats. He said that admissions to medical and dental colleges would be on merit. UHS Registrar Dr Asad Zaheer, Treasurer Baquee Bin Hanif, Director Admin Ijaz Hussain and other officers were also present.