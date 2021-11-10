FBR constitutes committee to resolve exporters’ issues

LANDIKOTAL: Pakistan’s Customs and Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Tuesday constituted a high level committee and held it first meeting with traders and transporters to addrrss their genuine problems.

Khyber Chamber of Comerace and Industries office bearers,Captain Murad of Frontier Corps(FC), National Logistic Cell(NLC) head in Torkham Major Jahanzeb,additional Director FIA, State Bank representative Amir Mumtaz,National Bank of Pakistan,Sarhad Chamber of Comerace and Industries, All Torkham Custom agents Association president Zaheerullah, Transporters Union president Azeemullah,Hazrat Umar Shinwari,Qari Nazeem Gul and Ziaul Haq Sarhadi were selected the committee members

The first meeting of the joint committee was held at Zero point at Torkham border which was chaired by additional collector customs Tayyab Swati.

On the special invitation Afghan government representatives including Mulvi Obaidullah, Maulvi Mustafa and Afghan Customs head Hamidullah attended the meeting.

The meeting was focused on how to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan. The committee also took suggestions from the participants to bring an ease in the transportation of goods from and to Afghanistan. The participants demanded to double the numbers of scaners installed in Torkham so that they could get clear more trucks and save time.

Pakistan Border Traders Forum chairman Sayed Jawad Hussain Kazmi asked commercial banks that despite the provision of “Cash on Counter” facility the banks failed to to issue Form”E” to traders.He said due to these unfortuante failures export to Afghanistan dropped to its bottom level due to which exporters suffered a huge economical loses in the past few years.

Kazmi urged the participants of the meeting to resolve the exporters and traders issues on priority basis so that traders could be encouraged to increase export to Afghanistan.