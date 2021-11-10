Over 91pc students pass HSSC Part II Pre-Engineering exams

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) on Tuesday announced the results of the first phase of the Annual Examinations 2021 of the Higher Secondary School Certificate Part II of the Pre-Engineering Group.

The BIEK, however, is yet to announce the results of those students who reappeared in the second phase of the HSSC Annual Exams 2021 for improvement in grades.

Explaining the results, BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said 24,376 candidates registered for the annual exams of the HSSC Science Pre-Engineering.

Of them, 24,170 candidates took the examinations, while 22119 candidates were declared successful, with the pass percentage standing at 91.51 per cent.

Of the total candidates, 3,080 bagged Grade A One, 2123 cleared their exams in Grade A, 2825 got Grade B, 4036 aspirants passed their exams in Grade C and the rest of students were declared successful in D and E grades.

According to the chairman, 17 students shared the top three positions. Of them, two students bagged the first position, four students got the second position and 11 students obtained the third position as per the merit list.

The DJ Sindh Government Science College’s Muhammad Jazeb Javed and the Adamji Government Science College's Muhammad Ali obtained 1,057 marks out of 1,100. They both jointly ranked first, followed by Zeeshan Abrar of the Bahria College Karsaz, Faiza Ashfaq of the St. Lawrence Government Girls Degree College, Muhammad Bilal Siddiqui of the Adamji Government Science College and Adina Sheikh of the St. Lawrence Government Girls Degree College who secured the second position. Each of them bagged 1,056 marks out of 1,100.

Likewise, 11 candidates each with 1,055 marks stood third on the merit list. They are Muhammad Hamid of the Government Degree Science and Commerce College, Malir Cantt, Sohaib Khan of the Government Science College, Samid Ansar Ahmed and Sabahat of the BAMM PECHS Government College for Women, Azma Shafqat, Fatima Ali, Zainab Ghaffar, Shaza A. Salam, and Abdul Hadi of the Bahria College Karsaz, Hadia Zulfiqar of the Metropolis Intermediate College for Girls and Syed Arsalan of the Comics College.