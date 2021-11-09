PTI moves high court against rising street crimes across Karachi

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Monday filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the rapid increase in street crimes, including mobile phone and vehicle thefts, across Karachi.

PTI MPA Khurrum Sher Zaman said in the petition that the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) has published data on street crimes in the city, which shows an alarming number of street crimes, including thefts of mobile phones, motorbikes and cars.

Zaman said that 18,781 citizens were deprived of their mobile phones, while 23,000 mobile phones were stolen this year. He said that around 38,000 motorbikes were also snatched from citizens.

The lawmaker said the rural areas of the province were also affected by lawlessness, adding that there were still no-go areas where people could not move freely. He said police and other law enforcement agencies had failed to prevent street crimes in Karachi, adding that the crime rate was increasing day by day, especially the thefts of vehicles and mobile phones as well as other street crimes.

The PTI leader said the authorities concerned had been approached for taking action against the culprits, and for controlling law and order, including street crimes, but they failed to respond to maintain public administration.

He requested the court to direct the respondents to maintain public administration and protect citizens from street crimes. He also sought the details of the crimes reported in the jurisdictions of Karachi’s police stations and what efforts were made for recovering the stolen items.

Media talk

Talking to the media after he submitted his petition in the high court, Zaman said the people of Karachi feel scared when they leave home.

“People have stopped travelling in their cars. They prefer taxis or rickshaws for travelling. Incidents of snatching motorbikes have increased in Karachi. In Sindh, PPP [Pakistan Peoples Party] ministers and leadership are worried about saving the money they have made in 13 years.”

Citing the CPLC data, the petition states that between January and October, 173 four-wheelers were snatched and 1,309 others were stolen, while 18,781 mobile phones were snatched and 154 incidents of extortion were reported. “The Sindh government is responsible for protecting the lives and properties of its citizens, but it failed to curb street crimes across the province,” reads the petition.

The legislator said that 1,700 cars were stolen in Karachi, 35,000 motorbikes were snatched and 46,500 mobile phones were also reported to have been snatched. He has requested in his petition that the court direct the provincial government and the Sindh police chief to curb the menace of street crimes.

The petition also mentions the recent murder of Nazim Jokhio, who was allegedly violently killed by the ruling party’s MPA Jam Owais, and demands that the provincial government take stern action against those responsible for the incident.

“The Sindh government has no interest in the people,” he said. “If they were to provide 13 years’ worth of data, the people would faint. It has become difficult for the people of Sindh to survive under the PPP’s rule.”

The PTI leader said voices have been raised in the Sindh Assembly regarding the rising crimes. He said that according to the Rangers director general, if they were to be given authority, they would do something about it. “Which piece of legislation has been enacted for the protection of the people of Sindh? Which piece of legislation has been enacted to curb crimes?” he asked.