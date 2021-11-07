NAB’s reply sought in bail plea

LAHORE: An accountability court on Saturday sought reply from the National Accountability Bureau by November 10 on a bail plea of Chief Financial Officer of the Sharif Group of Companies M Usman.

The court directed the NAB to submit reply by November 10. As per the NAB’s claims, accused M Usman aided and abetted by managing a network for laundering funds disproportionate to the known sources of income of co-accused Shehbaz Sharif, Muhammad Hamza Shehbaz, Suleman Shehbaz and other family members. Prosecutor informed the court that accused Usman joined Sharif Group of Companies in 2005 as GM (M/s Ramzan Sugar Mills Ltd.). He alleged that the accused, on the instructions of co-accused Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and Suleman Shehbaz, was handling the organised system of money laundering.

Moreover, he was involved in layering of unexplained funds of accused Shehbaz Sharif and his co-accused family members by operating proxy bank accounts of the accused, held in the name of different employees.