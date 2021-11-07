Quran Khwani for Kh Sharif today

LAHORE: Quran Khwani for former chief justice of the Lahore High Court Kh Muhammad Sharif will be held Sunday (today) at E-Block Mosque, DHA Phase-8 (ex-Park View), Lahore, from 11:30am to 1pm.

Kh Sharif, who died of a chest infection Friday evening, was laid to rest in the Miani Sahib graveyard Saturday morning. Funeral prayers for him were led by his son Kh Muhammad Latif and were attended by Lahore High Court Chief Justice Muhammad Amin Bhatti, judges of the Supreme Court, Lahore High Court, lower judiciary and people from all walks of life.

For condolences:

Kh Muhammad Latif 0321-9456169 and Kh Muhammad Bilal 0321-4437193