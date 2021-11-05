Sub-Editors Forum office-bearers installed

PESHAWAR: A formal launching ceremony of the News and Sub-Editors Forum was held at the Peshawar Press Club on Thursday.

Peshawar Press Club President M. Riaz was the chief guest while a number of news editors, sub-editors and assignment editors from print and electronic media attended the maiden event of the newly formed forum arranged at the Zubair Meer Hall of the club.

Later, a special function was organized to honour the news editors, sub-editors and assignment editors with awards in recognition of their decades-long commitment to journalism.

Meanwhile, the News and Sub-Editors Forum President Sajjad Hussain, its other office-bearers and members thanked PPC President M Riaz, General Secretary Imran Bukhari, Finance Secretary Yasir Hussain, Khyber Union of Journalists General Secretary Muhammad Naeem, Ibrahim Khan, Saiful Islam Saifi, Nisar Muhammad Khan, Nasir Hussain, Fida Adil, Video Cameramen Forum President Amir Ali Shah and Photojournalists Forum representatives for their support in holding the programme.

They congratulated the award-winners and resolved to host such ceremonies in future as well to encourage and support the News Desk community.