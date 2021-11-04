Trade with Uzbekistan: First consignment of trucks arrive in Pakistan

JAMRUD: The first consignment of trucks from Uzbekistan on Wednesday reached Pakistan through the Pak-Afghan border Torkham.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile and Investment Abdul Razzaq Dawood welcomed the shipment.

Lieutenant General Makhmudov, IGFC and other officials from Uzbekistan were also present on the occasion. “We are trying to boost trade with countries in the region, the first consignment of four vehicles arrived in Pakistan from Uzbekistan,” an official said.

It should be noted that the Prime Minister Imran Khan visited Uzbekistan on July 15, 2021, where a number of trade agreements were signed between the two countries, under which Pakistan will give access to its ports to Central Asian states through Afghanistan.

In return, Pakistani traders will be able to export their products to Central Asian markets.

The signing ceremony of cooperation agreements and memorandum of understanding between Pakistan and Uzbekistan took place July 15 in the Uzbek capital, Tashkent, where a strategic partnership agreement between the two countries was signed by Uzbek President Shavkat Mirzayev and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Pakistan and Uzbekistan have signed cooperation agreements in various fields, including trade and investment. It was agreed to finalise the Preferential Trade Agreement in three months and further increase the volume of bilateral trade, under which a truck full of medicines left Karachi on April 9, 2012, passing through Afghanistan and Uzbekistan. Arrived in Tashkent in May.

Similarly, an Uzbek truck carrying leather goods left Tashkent on May 9, passing through Afghanistan and reached Torkham on the Pakistani border on May 11, from where the goods were delivered to Faisalabad on May 13. There was trade between the two countries.