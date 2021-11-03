Journalist Mansoor Mirani laid to rest

SUKKUR: Journalist Mansoor Mirani was buried in Ghulam Ali Shah graveyard near Pir Jo Goth in Khairpur on Tuesday. In the late 70s, Mirani joined journalism by working for daily Sindh News, Hyderabad, and later worked for Daily Dawn as correspondent at Khairpur. Mirani was also an accomplished poet who wrote many poems. A collection of his poetry was also published.
Large number of journalists, politicians, and people from other walks of life attended the funeral and condoled with his family members. In his condolence message, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari paid tributes to Mirani for his contribution to restoration of democracy during the MRD.
