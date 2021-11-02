Corporate sector can pay IT by 30th: FBR

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for digital payments of Income Tax by corporate sector up to 30th November, 2021. The FBR exercised this power conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 following representations by various taxpayers. The corporate sector is stipulated to okay income tax under Section 21 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.
LAHORE: The steering committee, formed by Prime Minister Imran Khan for chalking out the modalities of implementation...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party on Monday demanded the government to make public the details of the agreement...
LAHORE: A two-member bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday set aside Czech model Teresa’s eight years and eight...
ISLAMABAD: Seelani Trust chief Maulana Bashir Farooqi said although there was nothing against the national interest in...
LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that the government was making amendment to the existing...
ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party has denied reports of rejoining the Pakistan Democratic Movement and said...