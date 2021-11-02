 
Tuesday November 02, 2021
Corporate sector can pay IT by 30th: FBR

By Mehtab Haider
November 02, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has extended the deadline for digital payments of Income Tax by corporate sector up to 30th November, 2021. The FBR exercised this power conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance-2001 following representations by various taxpayers. The corporate sector is stipulated to okay income tax under Section 21 of Income Tax Ordinance 2001.