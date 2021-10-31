Vice Admiral Ovais Bilgrami assumes command of Pakistan Fleet

Vice Admiral Ovais Ahmed Bilgrami has assumed the command of Pakistan Fleet as COMPAK during a change of command ceremony held in Karachi.

A spokesman for the Pakistan Navy said Vice Admiral Naveed Ashraf handed over the command to the newly appointed commander of Pakistan Fleet.

Vice Admiral Bilgrami underwent initial naval training at the Britannia Royal Naval College Dartmouth, United Kingdom, and won the coveted Sword of Honour.

He was commissioned in the operations branch of the Pakistan Navy in 1989. The admiral is a graduate of the Pakistan Navy War College, Lahore, and Naval Command & General Staff College, Philippines.

He is also an alumnus of the National Defence University, Islamabad, and Royal College of Defence Studies, United Kingdom.

Vice Admiral Bilgrami has had an illustrious naval career having wide ranging command and staff experience, including the command of PNS KHAIBAR. His distinguished staff appointments include directing staff at the National Defence University, director naval operations, chief staff officer to commander Pakistan Fleet, assistant chief of naval staff (operational plans), deputy chief of naval staff (operations) and principal secretary to the chief of the naval staff at the Naval Headquarters in Islamabad.

Prior to assuming the command of Pakistan Fleet, he was performing duties as the commander Karachi. In recognition of his meritorious services, he was awarded Hilal-e-Imtiaz (military) by the government of Pakistan.

The change of command ceremony was attended by Pakistan Navy officers, sailors and Navy civilians.