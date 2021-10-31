Poor garbage disposal system

Claims by the civic bodies notwithstanding, the garbage disposal system continues to be poor in the densely populated areas of the city. The garbage is scattered around the garbage bins for days together exposing the residents to serious health hazards.

With heaps of garbage tarnishing the image of the city, residents, particularly those living in the Dhoke Lalyal, Dhoke Muhammad Khan, Dhoke Hafiz, Shah Khalid Colony, Tajabad Colony, Fazal Colony, Faisal Colony, continue to be at the receiving end.

The condition of the neighboring areas is no different. The city authorities assigned to remove the garbage are not working efficiently; the residents of the adjoining areas are facing inconvenience.

A visit to the Service Road from the Flying Club up to Gulzar-e-Quaid revealed that garbage lay scattered at a number of places. Moreover, the rag pickers make the situation worse by shuffling through the polythene bags thrown in the garbage bins.

One can see a number of garbage bins placed along the roads, some almost in the middle of the road and some lying upside down. They are a serious traffic hazard, particularly during the night and early morning hours.

The civic bodies’ sources blame the residents for lack of civic sense. Since a large number of persons throw garbage in the open, it is not possible for the sweepers to remove the garbage from all places. The situation, the sources said, cannot improve until the public cooperates with us for better disposal of garbage.

Moreover, the civic bodies’ sources say there is an acute shortage of staff at our disposal. Since the strength of sweepers has been stagnant for the past several years, it is not possible to remove the garbage daily.

Similarly, the same citizens who keep their own homes spotlessly clean do not bother to take care of public spaces. Due to this pattern along with poor maintenance and poor enforcement, litter rapidly consumes the city.

For a variety of reasons, residents do not trust the civic departments to provide fair and efficient service and the departments do not trust the residents to pay for these services or to use them wisely.

The formation of well-trained policing groups is necessary to keep the city clean. These policing officers should patrol the streets, and catch the offenders, with the help of a camera. They should fine the offenders, if guilty of littering.

These policing officers should focus on individuals who actually litter or spit or urinate, levying fines to encourage behavior change. The successful implementation of these measures combined with a strong financial deterrent will lead to respectful behavior.

Human nature tells us that unless there are consequences attached to bad behaviors; it will be more difficult to change that behavior. As such, successful civic campaigns with an appropriate level of enforcement are necessary.