One dies of coronavirus, 44 test positive

Rawalpindi : Another patient suffering from coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district died of the illness in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from the district to 1,199 while no COVID-19 death was reported from Islamabad Capital Territory from where a total of 939 patients had already lost their lives due to the illness.

In the last 24 hours, 44 new patients have been tested positive for coronavirus illness from ICT and Rawalpindi district and the positivity rate of COVID-19 from this region of the country has been recorded as around 0.7 per cent in the last 24 hours.

According to District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia, a total of 39 patients have been tested positive from ICT against 3698 tests conducted in the last 24 hours recording a positivity rate of 1.05 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, a total of seven patients including five from the district were tested positive in the last 24 hours against 1,829 tests at a positivity rate of 0.38 per cent.

According to details, the confirmation of 44 new patients from the twin cities has taken the total number of patients so far reported from the region to 142,871 of which 2,138 have lost their lives.

In the last 24 hours, 39 new patients have been registered from the federal capital taking the tally to 106874 of which 105,610 patients have recovered from the illness. In ICT, the number of active cases of the disease has been recorded as 325 on Saturday after the recovery of 32 patients in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, confirmation of another five patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district took the tally to 35,997 of which 34,674 patients had achieved a cure. On Saturday, a total of 11 confirmed patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while 113 confirmed patients belonging to the district were in home isolation.