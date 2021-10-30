PFUJ condemns suspension of private TV channel’s transmission

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Federal Union of Journalist (PFUJ) has strongly condemned the the suspension of private TV channel transmission by Pemra without any notice or warning by secretly directing cable operators, says a press release.
PFUJ President Shahzada Zulfiqar and Secretary General Nasir Zaidi in a joint statement said that it is “illegal, unlawful and without any jurisdiction” of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority as TV channel transmission has been suspended without any notice to channel.
They said the channel should have been issued a notice, instead of using illegal methods like secretly suspending transmission through cable operators. “it is against the freedom of Press and expression and set norms” they said.
PFUJ leadership urged the government to immediately restore the transmission of private TV channel and follow the rules and regulations “If there is any valid complaint” against the channel. The two leaders said that such actions of Pemra cause financial losses to media industry which ultimately affect media persons.
