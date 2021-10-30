PPP calls for sending PTI govt packing as it stages demos against rising inflation

The Pakistan Peoples Party staged demonstrations on Friday in six districts of Karachi, in addition to other district headquarters in Sindh, against inflation, hikes in the prices of essential commodities, a worsening economic situation and “anti-people policies” of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s federal government.

The demonstrations were staged on the call of Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, who called for a countrywide protest by his party against the economic policies of the federal government.

Central PPP leaders, including Senator Sherry Rehman, Senator Raza Rabbani, former Sindh CM Syed Qaim Ali Shah, Senator Saleem Mandviwala, Senator Taj Haider, Waqar Mehdi, Shehla Raza, Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab, addressed the demonstrations staged in different areas of the city.

The PPP leaders said the protest demonstrations had been staged all over the country as a public show of no confidence in the policies of the PTI government. They said common citizens were facing the skyrocketing inflation and unbearable hikes in the prices of essential products after the government had “secretly struck a deal” with the International Monetary Fund. They said the government should be sent packing as it had secretly signed a deal with the IMF without taking the parliament into confidence.

Addressing the protesters at Regal Chowk in Saddar, Senator Raza Rabbani said the concerned people had been protesting all over the country against the PTI’s economic policies and the IMF. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had been acting as “a stooge of the IMF

to toe its economic policies in Pakistan”.

He said the government had subjected the labourers in the country to severe economic hardships. He recalled that Karachi was a city where former PM Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had launched his protest movement against then military ruler Ayub Khan.

Senator Rabbani said the government should be shown the door to get rid of the “secret deal” that the PTI government had signed with the IMF and the imperialist America. He said the inflation and hikes in the prices of essential commodities had caused serious hardships to people belonging to middle income groups in the country.

Former Sindh CM Qaim Ali Shah said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had invited all opposition political parties to send the “ineligible government of the PTI” packing. He said the Peoples Party had always waged struggle against the successive dictatorial regimes in the country.

Shah said the country had to undergo the menaces of serious bad governance, corruption and ill-advised policies of the PTI government. He announced that the PPP would continue with its movement till the dismissal of the federal government.

Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab said the poor people in Pakistan had been facing serious hardships in earning square meals twice a day for their families. He said the government would soon be shown the door due to serious resentment on the part of the common citizens in the country due to the issue of hyperinflation.

Wahab claimed that the government had been doing nothing to benefit to the public, and all its policies were meant to favour its cronies. Some PPP leaders rode bicycles, motorcycles and donkey carts to participate in the demonstration in order to do agitation against the economic policies of the PTI government. The participants of the demonstrations also raised slogans against the federal government and its economic policies.