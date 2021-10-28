 
close
Thursday October 28, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
World

Over 600,000 homes without power in US

By AFP
October 28, 2021

New York: A powerful coastal storm left more than 600,000 homes without power in the northeastern United States on Wednesday, forecasters said. The state of Massachusetts was the hardest hit, with 466,000 homes without power as of 8:00 am (1200 GMT).