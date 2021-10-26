Multiple events held to renew polio eradication pledge

Islamabad: A photo exhibition highlighting various activities of Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Programme, a motor rally along the Srinagar Highway to raise awareness on polio, as well as seminars, workshops, rallies, and ceremonies recognising the efforts of polio workers were organised in different parts of the country on Sunday to commemorate World Polio Day.

Organised by Rotary International and the Pakistan Polio Programme, the events served to renew the call for concerted efforts to eradicate poliovirus from Pakistan. In 1988, governments and global leaders embarked on an ambitious mission to eradicate all forms of poliovirus. Pakistan is now close to delivering on a promise of polio-free world for children.

“This World Polio Day is a reminder for all of us to ensure we deliver this precious promise to our children—a polio-free world,” said Dr. Shahzad Baig, Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre, Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI). “Today, we are closer than ever to eradicating poliovirus from Pakistan, but this last mile is the hardest and most important, with no room for complacency. We must ensure all under-five children are vaccinated and safe from this vaccine-preventable contagious disease,” Dr. Baig added.

Thirty years ago, there were over 350,000 cases of wild poliovirus each year. Backed by solid investments and political commitment, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative (GPEI), of which Rotary International is a founding member, helped bring the number of polio cases close to zero. Afghanistan and Pakistan are the last two countries left in the world to eliminate domestic strains of poliovirus.

Despite the pervasive challenges of COVID-19, the world is in the final stage of polio eradication. Reaching all children with vaccines is the only thing that can make the world polio-free, and it is possible through concerted efforts of parents, caregivers, and all stakeholders.