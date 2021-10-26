‘Punjab’s green energy potential being showcased at Dubai Expo’

LAHORE: Provincial Energy Minister Akhtar Malik said that Provincial Energy Department is showcasing the green energy potential of Punjab province at World Expo 2020, at Dubai.

Provincial Energy Minister has expressed the hope to attract investment for its efforts to go green. He added that the Punjab government is particularly taking its 'solar revolution' to Pakistan pavilion at Dubai World Expo 2020 in a bid to attracting investment in the field of energy development. Provincial Energy Minister was of the view that Punjab is on the path of adopting renewable energy with proactive approach.

Minister for improving sanitation situation: Punjab Minister for Local Government and Community Development (LG&CD) Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed has directed the Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) to improve sanitation situation in the City within next five days; otherwise, strict action would be initiated against the delinquents. Presiding over a meeting at LWMC head office here on Monday, he expressed displeasure at the poor sanitation situation in different areas of the City especially Gulberg, Samanabad and Allama Iqbal Town.

Mahmood-ur-Rasheed asked the LWMC officials to ensure the best cleanliness arrangements as well as increasing the collection points and constitute a special squad to meet any emergency.

The minister said that sanitation condition would be monitored on daily basis and it was prime responsibility of the government to provide clean environment to citizens. He ordered for addressing grievances of the general public regarding sanitation on priority basis. LWMC Chairman Malik Amjad Awan, CEO Rafia Haider and other officials attended the meeting.