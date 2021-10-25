Seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi

LAHORE: It has been mentioned in the Constitution that laws inconsistent with or in derogation of Quran-o-Sunnat to be void but in practice it is not being followed but interest rates, which is prohibited, are being openly charged everywhere in the country. This was stated by Qayyum Nizami, the writer of book on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH), during a seminar on importance of “Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Today” organised by TECH Society Club here on Sunday.