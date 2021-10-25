Seminar on Seerat-un-Nabi

LAHORE: It has been mentioned in the Constitution that laws inconsistent with or in derogation of Quran-o-Sunnat to be void but in practice it is not being followed but interest rates, which is prohibited, are being openly charged everywhere in the country. This was stated by Qayyum Nizami, the writer of book on Seeratun Nabi (PBUH), during a seminar on importance of “Seeratun Nabi (PBUH) Today” organised by TECH Society Club here on Sunday.
LAHORE: The City received the first winter rain early Sunday while MET Office predicted more scattered rains during...
LAHORE: National Incubation Center Lahore at LUMS has taken on boarded illustrious Pakistani start-up founders,...
LAHORE: To provide clean drinking water to the masses, Water and Sanitation Agency is finally geared up to initiate...
LAHORE: Lorri Adda police arrested a man for raping his step-daughter. The accused, Arshad, was arrested on the...
LAHORE: The Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department has formed a fact-finding committee to probe into...
LAHORE: The applications for admission to National College of Arts, Lahore and Rawalpindi have been invited from the...