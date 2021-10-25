Washington: After months of fierce political wrangling, House speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Sunday that she expects agreement on a huge social spending package and a vote on a major infrastructure package this week, adding, "We’re almost there."
US President Joe Biden had been intent on securing passage of the two packages -- which Democrats see as vital to their political hopes in midterm elections next year -- before he leaves for a climate summit in Glasgow that opens October 31.
