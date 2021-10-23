VU annual budget approved

LAHORE:The 29th meeting of Virtual University Board of Governors (BoG) was held at the VU Head Office here Friday which approved annual budget 2021-22, staff sanction strength, admission policy and regulations, academic rules and regulations, student discipline and conduct rules, and exam conduct rules. According to a press release, Federal Secretary for IT & Telecommunication, Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput chaired the meeting which was attended by Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti, Rector, Virtual University, Waseem Ajmal Chaudhry Joint Secretary, Ministry of Education and Professional Training, Justice (R) Iqbal Hameed-ur-Rehman and others.