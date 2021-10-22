 
Friday October 22, 2021
Abdullah, Faizan, Farman, Bilal win under-18 quarter-finals

Sports
October 22, 2021

LAHORE: Abdullah Adnan, Faizan Fayyaz, Farman Shakeel, and Bilal Asim won the under-18 quarter-finals of Aitchison College Junior Tennis Championship here on Thursday.

Abdullah beat Zalan Khan 6-1, 6-4; Faizan beat Bakar Ali 6-2, 7-6; Farman beat Semi Zeb 7-5, 1-6, 7-6; and Bilal beat Mahatir Muhammad 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

In U-16 quarter-finals, Huzaima Abdul Rehman beat Uzair Khan 6-4, 4-6, 6-1; Hamid Israr beat Ahtesham Humayum 6-4, 7-5; and Shaeel Durab beat Bilal Asim 4-6, 6-1, 6-2.

In U-14 quarter-finals, Asad Zaman beat Husnain Ali Rizwan 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Abdul Basit beat Abu Bakar Khalil 6-0, 6-0; Hamza Roman beat Hamza Ali Rizwan 6-0, 6-3; and Ahtesham Humayum beat Shahswar 6-2, 6-2.

In U-12 pre-quarter-finals, Hamza Roman beat Hashir Alam 4-0, 4-0; Umar Jawad beat Ahsan Kabir 4-2, 4-0; Ameer Mazari beat Ismail Aftab 4-2 , 5-3; Abdul Basit beat Zohaib Amjad 4-0; Zohaib Afzal beat Hajra Sohail 4-0, 4-0; Hamza Ali Rizwan beat Zayd Zaman 4-0, 4-0; Nabeel Ali Qayyum beat Abdul Rehman 4-0, 4-1; and Abu Bakar Talha beat Samir Zaman 4-0, 4-2.

