Hayden eyes winning start against India

ISLAMABAD: Mathew Hayden, Pakistan’s batting consultant for the T20 World Cup, Thursday wanted a winning start to the T20 World Cup, eyeing a flawless cricket on October 24 against arch-rivals India.

In his first interaction with Pakistan media, Hayden contemplated that records hardly matter in the shortest version of the game.

“What matters the most is the performance on the given day. What we are aiming at is a winning start to the Pakistan campaign. The victory against India would go a long way in Pakistan’s quest to make it to the semi-finals. We should not think of what happened in the past. Every day is a new day in cricket and when it comes to T20 cricket.”

The 50-year old former Australian Test batsman who will be celebrating his birthday, the day Pakistan will be playing their third Pool match against Afghanistan on October 29, said he never have thought of becoming part of Pakistan dressing room.

“I have a great respect for Pakistan cricket. I must confess I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be sitting inside the Pakistan dressing room. The mood is on a high, the relationships between the players seem strong and the players seem happy and relaxed despite the obvious pressures including that of our first game. We are capable of beating the best on our way to win the World Cup.”

“For Australia, it is England that is the old guard as they say, but I think nothing matches the rivalry between India and Pakistan, there is obvious pressure but the pressure is only as much as you allow it to be. The preparations have been done, the experience is there and now there is the opportunity which is a history making opportunity. I think our players are pretty calm and looking forward to the game, all that has to be done is done and now it is the opportunity of playing the game.”

To a question on his long-term association with the Greenshirts, he said: “In my life I have never thought too much ahead, I have made some lovely connections with the boys and management and if they lead to something long term then that will be considered later. Right now, we have a World Cup to win and right now we also have the first game of the tournament to also win, so my heart will be focused on that, not on the future.”

The batting consultant spoke highly of the Pakistan team, saying that unlike most of the teams competing here, Pakistan are having the services of more than a few match winners.

“There are more than one match-winners be it Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman or Mohammad Rizwan. The team is full of potential match winners. We need to play flawless cricket especially in the opening match against India. We will have to play flawless and fearless cricket, by putting up our best. If we succeed in that, no team can beat us.”

Hayden added that a score of around 170 would be a good one at Dubai strips, where getting or chasing anything over 200 would be highly unlikely.

He praised in-form Fakhar Zaman, rating his form as the one that could be crucial for Pakistan chances in the T20 World Cup.

“He has been striking the ball brilliantly, his striking power during the two warm-up matches was amazing.

“I think considering his form, Fakhar should be there at No 3 as together with Babar and Rizwan he can generate the required pace up front.”