Nature lovers urged to use cycles to combat price-hike, pollution

Islamabad:At the time when petroleum prices have skyrocketed, the nature lovers have underlined the need to promote use of bicycles that would not only save precious money but also reduce air pollution and improve health of the people.

According to the messages sent by them to this correspondent, now the time has come to promote cycling among the people to combat both price hike and increasing air pollution.

Shaiq Hussain, a resident of sector F-7, said “It is due to low maintenance costs and less fuel requirements, more people can afford to bicycle than to use any other transport method. Thus, cycling is seen to be a very cost efficient mode of transport for journeys up to ten to fifteen miles.”

Amir Koreja, a resident of Sector E-11, said “Cycling scores well in terms of the financial impact of a kilometre of urban travel by bicycle compared to such costs involved in a kilometre of travel by car or by bus. Now the time is ripe to use bicycles to save your money besides improving your health and the natural environment.”

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government drew the ire of the people on Saturday after it raised the price of petrol by Rs10.49 per litre and that of high speed diesel by Rs12.44 per litre.

Nauman Saeed, a resident of Sector F-10, said “Use of bicycle can help reduce air pollutants, noise pollution and congestion. It will also reduce the need for new parking lots and roadways and save valuable green space from development.”

Shagufta Kiyani, a resident of sector I-8, said “The government should develop bicycle lanes on each and every road of the capital city. Riding a bike will help expand eco-friendly footprint by keeping you off the city's congested streets. It will also help hold down noise pollution. Every time you take your bicycle instead of the car, you give the planet a much-needed break.”