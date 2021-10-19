Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

Copenhagen: Copenhagen, which had banned rented electric scooters, has lifted the restrictions on the controversial vehicles but with new rules limiting parking and use, city officials said on Monday. The vehicles have been banned in the Danish capital since October 2020.
"The first scooters are expected to hit the streets today. What’s new is that they cannot be rented in the city centre and must be parked in dedicated areas at the end of the journey," the city’s technical and environmental services said in a statement on Monday.
Baghdad: Iraq’s election was a disaster for the pro-Iranian former paramilitary force Hashed al-Shaabi, with voters...
Kabul: With shaved heads, oversized tunics and the terrified gaze of the hunted, the drug addicts rounded up by the...
Tbilisi: US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin landed in Georgia Monday on the first leg of a visit to three allies on the...
Yangon: Myanmar’s junta chief on Monday announced the release of more than 5,000 people jailed for protesting...
Addis Ababa: Ethiopian forces hit the northern city of Mekele with air strikes on Monday, humanitarian officials and...
Vatican City: French Prime Minister Jean Castex met Pope Francis at the Vatican on Monday as the French Catholic...