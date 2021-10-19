Copenhagen lifts electric scooter ban

Copenhagen: Copenhagen, which had banned rented electric scooters, has lifted the restrictions on the controversial vehicles but with new rules limiting parking and use, city officials said on Monday. The vehicles have been banned in the Danish capital since October 2020.

"The first scooters are expected to hit the streets today. What’s new is that they cannot be rented in the city centre and must be parked in dedicated areas at the end of the journey," the city’s technical and environmental services said in a statement on Monday.