14 ACs, magistrates deputed to check commodities’ prices

Islamabad: The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration has deputed some 14 assistant commissioners and magistrates in various localities to check the prices of various commodities.
It was informed by an official of the ICT administration while talking to this agency, he told that the local administration was closely monitoring the hoarding of essential food items.
He said the shopkeepers were strictly directed to display the price list at a prominent place of their shops while in this connection 25 mobile shops were also set up in various areas to provide essential items to the people at subsidized rates.
The prices and hoarding were being regularly checked under the Price Control and Prevention of Profiteering and Hoarding Act, 1977.
The assistant commissioners/price magistrates persistently visiting food factories, warehouses of different food items, Sabzi Mandi to check the hoarding.
The District Price Control Committee has been established under the District Magistrate/Deputy Commissioner comprising stakeholders as its member to monitor and check the hoarders.
He said the prices and stock of food items were regulated and checked by the AC/Magistrate in their respective areas of jurisdiction.
