No chance for Pakistan to win T20 World Cup: Jalal

KARACHI: There is no chance for Pakistan to reach the semi-finals of T20 World Cup unless their rivals make any big mistake, former Pakistan fast bowler Jalaluddin said on Sunday.

He told 'The News' that he did not see Pakistan as a tough contender for the top slot of T20 World Cup. "When all teams were busy giving final shape to their teams, Pakistan cricket was passing through a shake-up process; there were changes from top to bottom," he added.

"Its head coach, batting coach, bowling coach, fielding coaches, their assistants all were leaving because there was a big change at the top. All of this happened when the T20 World Cup was just a month away," he added.

He was of the view that if the opponents made mistakes, Pakistan should take advantage of those. "Otherwise the team is miles away from the favourites," he said. "In no department — batting, bowling, fielding — do we have the capacity to win this T20 World Cup," he said.

"One thing might help Pakistan. They will be free of pressure because everyone saw how our players performed in the recent matches and how our cricket administration passed through changes. They are not favourites in the event in any case," he added.

He said that Pakistan were heavily dependent on the captain Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan. Jalal said he was surprised at the changes made at the eleventh hour. "It was embarrassing for these players. In such situation, no team can win such a big event," he said.

He said that Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik and Mohammad Hafeez would have to play to the best of their abilities.

He added that Sohaib Maqsood's injury would prove beneficial for Pakistan because he had no potential to prove himself at the international level.

He said that India, England, New Zeeland and West Indies were the favourites for the event. "Australia also have potential to turn the tables," he said.