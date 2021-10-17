Calligraphy competition at PU

LAHORE: Multilingual calligrapher and chairman Okasha Calligraphy Foundation, Okasha Sahil, has lauded the government for celebrating Eid Miladun Nabi (PBUH) under Ashra-e-Rahmatul-lil-Alameen across the country.

Punjab University has set a good tradition on this occasion by organising a calligraphy competition for students, he said while addressing the participants of calligraphy competition at the Institute of Quality and Technology Management, Punjab University on Saturday.

Okasha said calligraphy is closely associated with Islam, the Quran, mosques and sacred buildings, so learning calligraphy is not only a proud tradition and identity of Muslims but also the expression of love for holy scriptures and their culture. He congratulated the government for taking a step for the promotion of Islamic culture and tradition for the young generations.

He said holding calligraphy and Naat competitions on this occasion will promote love for the Prophet (PBUH) and Islam among the students. He emphasised that calligraphy makes a person accustomed to hard work and discipline and opens new avenues to learn about Islam, the Quran, mosques and holy buildings.

Okasha Sahil delivered lectures on the importance of calligraphy, also gave practical demonstrations, and later adjudicated over the participants of the competition in which a large number of students participated.