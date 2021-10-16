Hearing in rape/harassment case adjourned till today

Rawalpindi : The Judicial Magistrate (Rawalpindi) Ahmed Shahzad Gondal on Friday refused to hear the bail application of the accused in a case pertaining to their alleged role in attempted rape/harassment of a woman. The accused were allegedly involved in burning down the house of a woman to harass her after she lodged a case against them for trying to rape her.

The Additional District and Sessions Judge (ASJ) Muhammad Asif Kiani adjourned the hearing in the case till today (Saturday).

The incident took place in Mohra Venice village in the jurisdiction of Rawat Police Station.

Rawat Police Station registered FIR under Sections 440, 436, 506(II), and 34 against Adnan Ilyas, Arsalan Ilyas, and four others for their alleged role in burning down the house to create panic and fear among the family members of a young woman. The victim lodged an FIR against the accused under Sections 979, 341, 506, and 354 in 2020.

According to the case registered with Rawat Police Station, the accused with petrol bottles reached the house of the victim in village Mohra Venice and burn it down. In a state of fear, the affected family migrated from Mohra Venice to a safe area. But, this incident has created fear and panic among people who are still settled in Mohra Venice because the accused party belonged to a powerful family. The court has ordered to present the accused again on October 18, 2021.

The marriage of the victim has been cancelled due to this incident because all valuable items of her dowry have been gutted.

According to Fire Brigade report, the fire temperature was over 900 degree Celsius. It not only damaged the household items but also caused irreparable damage to the house structure which could collapse anytime. All the sections imposed by police on accused are non-bail able.