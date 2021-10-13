Five foreign players skip CAS International Squash

KARACHI: Five foreign players did not turn up for the $30,000 CAS International Squash Championships that is being held in Islamabad.

The players who withdrew from this event are world number 19 Omar Mosaad from Egypt, world number 30 Declan James from England, world number 34 Todd Harrity from the United States, world number 74 Yahya Elnawasany from Egypt, and world number 76 Aqeel Rehman from Austria.

Pakistan’s Nasir Iqbal also withdrew as he had his ankle ruptured (ligament tear) during training. Currently, he is consulting former national player Shahid Zaman in the USA.

The players who have replaced them are Danish Atlas Khan, Zahir Shah, and Waqas Mehboob from Pakistan and Egypt’s Khaled Labib and Omar ElKattan.