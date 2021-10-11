RDA executing four mega projects on fast track basis

Rawalpindi : Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza has said that RDA is executing four mega projects in Rawalpindi including Ammar Chowk, Kutchehri Chowk, Defence Chowk, and Leh Expressway.

He said the Ammar Chowk project’s work will be completed by December 31. Construction of a two-level flyover at Kutchehri Chowk will begin in January 2022, after which development work on the Defence Chowk project will also begin.

He said that the decision to start these three projects Ammar Chowk, Kutchehri Chowk, Defence Chowk, one after the other has been taken keeping in view the continuity of traffic flow on these roads.

Referring to the Leh Expressway project, he said that on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, the proposal for the Lai Expressway project is being considered on a fast track basis.

He said that RDA is currently functioning as a business-friendly regulatory body due to which it has been able to manage Rs71 billion worth of business activity in the past three years. While Rs51 billion business activities were managed in 2020-21 whereas Rs6.5 billion in 2018-19 and Rs12.5 billion business added during 2019-20.

Under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to provide facilities to the construction industry, RDA has been made the home of business. He said that they are working on a project to construct three-story buildings on one kanal each in 476 kanals of land. He said RDA will soon launch its own housing scheme.

The city consultant will complete the study and submit a report by September 30 to develop model cities in the slum areas existing in 26 Union Councils of the city.

RDA Chairman Tariq Mehmood Murtaza said that the number of employees of RDA is 350 while at present we have only 171 employees but they are running the affairs with less manpower as recruitment for vacant posts is not allowed.

"We have scanned the records of all the files from 1989 to date and saved them on the server. If a citizen comes with his old record, then our employees have no excuse to postpone his work," he said. The IT section of RDA has been activated. All the affairs of RDA will become paperless in the next month.

One window Operation has been started for the citizens who are applying for maps to give time for each category of maps. The house map is approved in one month, the commercial map in 45 days, and the housing society map in 65 days, he added.